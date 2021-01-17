Ripple Is Hiring Director of Engineering for RippleX Platform

Blockchain firm Ripple is hiring a new director of engineering to lead the team building its open-source developer services for its payments platform RippleX.

In a blog post, the blockchain firm said it is looking for an engineer to expand its infrastructure that supports Ripple technologies such as XRPL as well as other developer tools and services.

The role involves shipping products that make it easier for its developers to actualize the future of the “Internet of Value” which is a concept proposed by Ripple where value is transferred as easily as data.

Ripple has been expanding its services, on Jan. 15 Ripple inked a deal with a Malaysian money transfer business and Bangladesh’s largest mobile financial services provider to enable a remittance corridor between the two countries.

Malaysia’s Mobile Money and Bangladesh’s bKash will leverage Ripple’s global payments network, RippleNet, for wallet-to-wallet transactions.

The expansion and planned new hire show Ripple does not seem deterred by the legal troubles in the U.S. The company is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the claim it violated federal securities laws by selling the XRP cryptocurrency to retail consumers.

