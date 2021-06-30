Ripple Hires Mastercard’s Sendi Young as European Managing Director

Cryptocurrencies

Ripple has hired Mastercard executive Sendi Young as managing director of its European operations.

  • In a blog post, Ripple said Young will be responsible for overseeing strategy, including the expansion of its network technology, RippleNet.
  • Prior to joining Ripple, Young spent five years at Mastercard with responsibility for driving strategy, commercialization, bank-fintech partnerships, and business development.
  • “As adoption of crypto and blockchain grows, more financial institutions, payment service providers and small businesses are turning to trusted players in the space to prepare them for a crypto-enabled future,” said Asheesh Birla, general manager of RippleNet.
  • Ripple said the European market is a critical one for the company. It has experienced “tremendous” transaction and customer growth in the region, and a quarter of its current customers are based in Europe.

