Ripple Hires Mastercard’s Sendi Young as European Managing Director
Ripple has hired Mastercard executive Sendi Young as managing director of its European operations.
- In a blog post, Ripple said Young will be responsible for overseeing strategy, including the expansion of its network technology, RippleNet.
- Prior to joining Ripple, Young spent five years at Mastercard with responsibility for driving strategy, commercialization, bank-fintech partnerships, and business development.
- “As adoption of crypto and blockchain grows, more financial institutions, payment service providers and small businesses are turning to trusted players in the space to prepare them for a crypto-enabled future,” said Asheesh Birla, general manager of RippleNet.
- Ripple said the European market is a critical one for the company. It has experienced “tremendous” transaction and customer growth in the region, and a quarter of its current customers are based in Europe.
