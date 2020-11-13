Ripple Files Trademark for Possible New Payments Service
Ripple, the San Fransisco-based blockchain payments infrastructure provider, has registered a trademark for a possible new product called “PayString.”
- Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) late last week, the application is classified in the U.S. under the general categories “Advertising and Business” and “Insurance and Financial.”
- A logo for the branding takes the form of “a stylized circle design with four lines radiating from it” in multiple colors.
- It’s tempting, of course, to speculate as to what the new trademark will be used for, but there’s not a lot of information to go by.
- The filing describes use cases in “electronic financial services, namely, monetary services for receiving and disbursing remittances and monetary gifts in fiat currencies and virtual currencies over a computer network and for exchanging fiat currencies and virtual currencies over a computer network.
- All of which does fit in with Ripple’s existing business model of providing distributed ledger-based technology for payments between institutions such as banks and money senders, some of which use the XRP cryptocurrency.
- The USPTO filing for RippleNet, the firm’s primary offering, has the same description.
- CoinDesk reached out to Ripple for more information, but did not receive a reply by press time.
Also read: Ripple Opens Dubai HQ as Blockchain Firm Mulls Leaving US
Related Stories
- US Company Now Lets Travelers Pay for Passports With Bitcoin
- Payments Provider BitPay Rolls Out Cryptocurrency Payroll Service
- Chainalysis Wants to Help the Feds Sell Millions in Forfeited Bitcoin
- Israeli Firm Unveils Tech Allowing Users to ‘Undo’ Erroneous Ether Transactions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Pornhub Adds Bitcoin and Litecoin Payments for Premium Content
- Ex-Microsoft Dev Gets 9 Years in Prison Over $10M Theft Involving Bitcoin Mixing
- Biden Confirms Crypto-Savvy Gary Gensler Will Lead Financial Policy Transition Team
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Flat at $15.3K; Crypto Locked in DeFi at All-Time High