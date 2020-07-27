Ripple Exec Unveils P2P Payments Platform Using XRP
A Ripple executive has unveiled a payments platform based on XRP that will work in popular web browsers.
- Craig DeWitt, the blockchain payment infrastructure firmâs director of product, made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday claiming âanyone can use itâ to purchase physical goods online using the XRP cryptocurrency.
- Payburner, a personal project of Dewittâs, is a non-custodial XRP wallet designed to operate as a plug-in within the Chrome and Brave web browsers.
- DeWitt told CoinDesk in direct messages that the plug-in is an example of a âgrowing XRP ecosystemâ that leverages Xpring.
- Xpring is a Ripple project that provides tools and funding for developers and startups working with XRP.
- Payburner, currently in beta release, allows users to send and receive payments worldwide and instantaneously, Dewitt said.
- The beta version builds on an earlier Payburner plug-in by integrating PayID, an identifier for payments used by entities such as banks.
- Payment requests with encrypted peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging and PayID network searches are some of the new features in the beta release.
- DeWitt said Payburner is expected to make a profit by charging a 1% merchant fee on XRP e-commerce sales.
See also: Ripple Engineers Publish Design for Private Transactions on XRP Ledger
Related Stories
- MakerDAO Passes $1 Billion Milestone in DeFi First
- Twitch Doubles Down on Crypto, Gives Subscribers 10% Discount
- Ukraineâs Digital Ministry to Trace Suspicious Crypto Using Crystal Blockchain Software
- Malaysian Watchdog Plans to Extend Crypto Regulations to Wallet Providers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.