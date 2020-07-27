Ripple Exec Unveils P2P Payments Platform Using XRP

Cryptocurrencies

A Ripple executive has unveiled a payments platform based on XRP that will work in popular web browsers.

  • Craig DeWitt, the blockchain payment infrastructure firmâs director of product, made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday claiming âanyone can use itâ to purchase physical goods online using the XRP cryptocurrency.
  • Payburner, a personal project of Dewittâs, is a non-custodial XRP wallet designed to operate as a plug-in within the Chrome and Brave web browsers.
  • DeWitt told CoinDesk in direct messages that the plug-in is an example of a âgrowing XRP ecosystemâ that leverages Xpring.
  • Xpring is a Ripple project that provides tools and funding for developers and startups working with XRP.
  • Payburner, currently in beta release, allows users to send and receive payments worldwide and instantaneously, Dewitt said.
  • The beta version builds on an earlier Payburner plug-in by integrating PayID, an identifier for payments used by entities such as banks.
  • Payment requests with encrypted peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging and PayID network searches are some of the new features in the beta release.
  • DeWitt said Payburner is expected to make a profit by charging a 1% merchant fee on XRP e-commerce sales.

