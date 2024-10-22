Ripple Co-Founder Donates Millions in XRP to Kamala Harris’ Campaign

Ripple’s (XRP-USD) co-founder, Chris Larsen, is making waves with a hefty donation of more than $11 million to Vice President Kamala Harris’ election efforts. According to Federal records, Larsen sent millions of XRP tokens to the Democratic super PAC Future Forward, marking one of the largest crypto donations tied to a political campaign. In a comment shared on X, Larsen stated, “It’s time for the Democrats to have a new approach to tech innovation, including crypto.” Clearly, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Larsen Boosts Harris’ Campaign With Millions in XRP

Larsen’s massive $10 million XRP contribution is just the latest push in his support for Harris. According to CoinDesk, he had already donated $1.75 million to the same PAC earlier this year. Now, Larsen has become one of the crypto sector’s most vocal Harris backers, citing her ability to “ensure that American technology dominates the world.” His recent donation underscores the growing influence of the crypto industry in shaping political campaigns.

But this isn’t just about one man’s support. The crypto world has gotten involved in U.S. elections like never before. Ripple (XRP-USD), Coinbase (COIN), and venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz (“a16z”) have poured a whopping $169 million into political donations through the super PAC Fairshake. Though this PAC aims to stay neutral in the presidential race, many of its industry leaders, including Larsen, have chosen to endorse their preferred candidates individually.

A Split Crypto Community

Interestingly, Larsen isn’t the only one from the crypto industry throwing money into this election. On the opposite side, pro-Trump supporters like the Winklevoss twins, Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell, and a16z’s Marc Andreessen have also made significant contributions. While there’s a clear divide in allegiances, what’s undeniable is that crypto is becoming a major player in U.S. politics.

