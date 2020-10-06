Ripple Chairman Says Firm Could Leave US if Regulatory Environment Doesn’t Change

Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen threatened to pull his fintech firm out of the U.S. if what he termed the countryÃ¢ÂÂs hostile stance toward cryptocurrency companies does not soon change, according to Fortune.

Speaking to FortuneÃ¢ÂÂs Jeff John Roberts at the LA Blockchain Summit on Tuesday, Larsen named Singapore and the U.K. as possible countries the San Francisco-base company could move to if the environment doesnÃ¢ÂÂt improve.

He acknowledged that RippleÃ¢ÂÂs leaving the U.S. would do little to stop top-line federal regulatory oversight but said a softer host government would nonetheless help.

His payments company is battling investor allegations that XRP is a security as well as mixed signals from regulators at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Larsen, saying nearly every other country has a better handling of crypto than the U.S., and claimed the U.S. is letting China lead the way on digital currency innovation.

He said a Biden administration may be beneficial in Ã¢ÂÂrepatriatingÃ¢ÂÂ miners currently domiciled in China, noting that 65% of all miners are domiciled there.

Read more: Ripple Has Mixed Success in Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Alleging Securities Fraud

