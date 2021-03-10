Cryptocurrencies

Ripple CEO Says Legal Dispute With YouTube Over XRP Scams Now Resolved

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Youtube is said to have settled a court case brought by Ripple that alleged the video platform failed to enforce its own policies and allowed fake accounts to impersonate the blockchain payments company and its CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Garlinghouse said the companies have now opted to “work together” with YouTube to “prevent, detect and take down these scams.”

In April, Ripple sued the video streaming giant for failing to effectively police against scams involving the cryptocurrency XRP, resulting in monetary damage to users and reputational harm to Ripple. The lawsuit focused on the “XRP Giveaway” frauds, which aim to trick victims into believing that if they send some amount of XRP, they will receive a greater amount in return.

Related: Digital Currency Group to Put up to $250M into Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust

In his tweets, Garlinghouse went on to add, “Social platforms are starting to acknowledge their role in allowing crypto scams to persist and recognize the need to be part of the solution.”

Details of the agreement between Ripple and YouTube were not disclosed.

“While specific settlement terms are confidential here, it’s clear to all that without accountability and action, trust erodes in this industry, at a crucial time when [governments] around the world are looking closely at crypto,” Garlinghouse said.

Read more: Ripple, MoneyGram to ‘Wind Down’ Partnership

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular