Ripple CEO Hits Out at Reports Claiming Firm Is Pivoting From Interbank Payments
The CEO of Ripple has firmly criticized the Financial Times for saying the creator of the third-largest cryptocurrency was moving away from wholesale cross-border payments.
- On Twitter late Thursday, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said âRipple has absolutely no plans to âresetâ our strategyâ and that banks around the world were already using the XRP token as a cross-border payment solution.
- The FT reported Thursday that Ripple was ditching its old solely bank-focused strategy for a more diversified approach â a platform offering payment services for financial institutions and everyday consumers.
- Quoting Garlinghouse, the FT said Ripple would use its XRP token hoard to create whole new use cases and become the âAmazon of the cryptocurrency world.â
- Rippleâs primary aim has been its blockchain interbank settlement layer, which makes cross-border transactions cheaper and faster than traditional wire transfers. Clients can optionally convert fiat currencies into XRP.
- But the FT said its biggest partner, the Spanish bank Santander, recently decided against using XRP for its cross-border solution, supposedly because it wasnât sufficiently traded in some of its key markets.
- CoinDesk had approached Ripple for comment but hadnât received a response by press time.
See also: Goldman Sachs Sells $6.5M of Shares in Ripple Partner MoneyGram: SEC Filing
Related Stories
- Marathon Signs New $23M Contract with Bitmain for 10,500 Bitcoin Mining Rigs
- Singaporeâs Central Bank Backs New Code of Practice for Crypto Companies
- Attorney Ordered to Pay Out $5.2M for Bitcoin Escrow Mishap
- Epic Games Blasts Appleâs âAnti-Competitiveâ Payments Practices in Lawsuit
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.