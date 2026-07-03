Ripple Is Bringing Agentic AI Payments to the XRP Blockchain. Is This a Game Changer for XRP?

Key Points

XRP can now be used as a platform for AI agents to manage and spend money.

It's unclear whether there will be much additional activity on the network as a result of that collection of new capabilities.

Even if there is, holders might not see a benefit.

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Ripple, the issuer of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), thinks that when AI agents start paying for things autonomously, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) should be an appealing way for them to do it. On June 10, it shipped the XRP Ledger AI Starter Kit, creating the infrastructure needed to let autonomous software agents pay for services and fees in XRP as well as Ripple's dollar-backed stablecoin using x402, an open standard for machine-to-machine payments.

The narrative sounds flashy, but it's actually consistent with what other leading blockchains have been spinning up lately to try to capture their share of the agent economy, assuming it ever exists. So, is this new set of features for the XRPL going to be good for XRP holders at all?

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This is a bit of a late entry into a race that was already running

XRPL is one of several chains the x402 protocol supports, alongside other industry leaders like Solana and Ethereum. The protocol launched in May 2025, and by March 2026, it had handled roughly 35 million transactions on Solana, with stablecoins being the most dominant medium of exchange.

Thus, the XRPL is arriving long after the early capital flows have been getting comfortable elsewhere.

But that doesn't make it irrelevant, because Ripple is targeting a different set of users.

Ripple's pitch to its target users, financial institutions, is fast transaction finality, predictable and low fees, and built-in compliance tools. Those users are likely curious about the possibilities of the agent economy, too, and the XRPL is positioning itself to be the place they go to quench that curiosity.

Even if this plan works, holders will barely feel it

Unfortunately, there's a big catch here. If Ripple succeeds in making the XRPL the place where financial institutions go to test out the autonomous financial capabilities of their AI agents, it would probably bring a lot of additional activity and capital to the network. But the network's tokenomics guarantee that there isn't a way for holders to get any upside from that if it happens.

Every XRP transaction burns a minuscule XRP fee that isn't paid to anyone; it's destroyed. Since 2012, about 14.3 million XRP have been burned, or 0.02% of the float. April 2026 saw a record 71.5 million monthly transactions, translating to roughly 4 million XRP burned in a year. At that pace, removing even 1% of the coin's outstanding supply would take more than 154 years.

So value can presently route through the chain without ever being captured in the value of XRP itself. And that makes it incredibly difficult for practically any new capability on the XRPL to be a game changer for the coin or its investment thesis.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.