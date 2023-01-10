Riots unlikely to hurt credit profile of Brazil issuers, Moody's says

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moody's said on Tuesday it does not expect the credit profile of Brazilian issuers, including the country's sovereign rating, to be materially affected by recent riots in Brasilia, after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the city.

Samar Maziad, a senior analyst at the ratings agency, said negative credit implications could arise if violent acts persist and lead to major disruptions in economic activity, but noted the probability of that happening was small.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Steven Grattan)

