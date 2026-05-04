RIOT's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Riot Platforms RIOT shares closed at $18.50 on May 1, rising more than 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The company reported a loss of $1.44 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. Revenues came in at $167 million, up 3.6% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 26.45%.



The reported quarter marked Riot’s shift into an active, revenue-generating data center operator, supported by the initial delivery of critical IT capacity to Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Operationally, the company produced 1,473 bitcoin during the period.

RIOT’s Revenue Beat Reflects Data Center Mix Shift

Riot’s revenue outperformance was driven by the debut of Data Center revenue alongside continued contributions from its legacy businesses. The company’s first-quarter Data Center revenue totaled $33.2 million, establishing a third revenue stream alongside Bitcoin Mining and Engineering.



Riot Platforms, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Riot Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Riot Platforms, Inc. Quote

Management framed the quarter as an inflection point tied to execution at Rockdale. Riot highlighted the ongoing delivery of initial AMD capacity and AMD’s decision to exercise an additional 25-megawatt expansion option, bringing total contracted critical IT capacity to 50 MW.

Riot’s Data Center Economics Start With Recurring Leases

Riot’s first-quarter Data Center revenues reflected two distinct components with very different margin profiles. Operating lease revenues were $0.9 million, while tenant fit-out services revenues were $32.2 million, with fit-out services described as customer-specific equipment procurement and installation reimbursed by the tenant on a cost-plus basis.



That split showed up in profitability. Operating lease gross margin was 90.8% in the quarter, while tenant fit-out services gross margin was 4.8%, resulting in a blended Data Center gross margin of 7.2%.



Riot emphasized that the long-term value proposition is tied to scaling recurring operating lease income as additional capacity comes online.

RIOT’s Bitcoin Mining Faced Price and Network Headwinds

Riot’s Bitcoin mining revenues fell 21.7% year over year to $111.9 million, reflecting lower averagebitcoin pricesand a higher average global network hash rate. Those pressures outweighed the benefit of Riot’s higher operating hash rate over the same period.



Cost control remained a key theme. The company reported the cost to mine one bitcoin, excluding depreciation, of $44,629, slightly above $43,808 in the prior-year quarter. Riot attributed the increase primarily to a 24% rise in the average global network hash rate versus the year-ago period, partially offset by significantly higher power credits received in the quarter.

Riot’s Engineering Segment Adds Capacity and Backlog Support

Engineering remained a meaningful contributor to Riot’s vertical integration strategy. Engineering revenues increased 59.7% year over year to $22.2 million, extending a trend of stronger quarterly revenue levels through 2025.



Operationally, Riot highlighted a backlog of $193.4 million, with 90% tied to the data center sector, while noting that the first-quarter backlog was affected by Riot strategically holding back capacity for its own data center growth. The company also cited cumulative capex savings of $23.8 million since acquiring ESS Metron in December 2021, positioning Engineering as both a revenue driver and a cost-control lever.

RIOT’s Liquidity and AMD Contracting Shape the Roadmap

Riot ended the first quarter of 2026 with a sizable bitcoin treasury and cash to support its buildout plans. The company reported holding 15,679 bitcoin at quarter end (including bitcoin held as collateral) and $282.5 million of cash on hand, with $76.9 million classified as restricted cash.



On theearnings call RIOT management reiterated a financing approach built around funding initial development through operating cash flow and disciplined bitcoin sales, while pursuing tenant-backed, non-recourse project financing for the AMD lease. Riot also laid out a capital recycling framework in which refinancing proceeds from stabilized, contracted assets are redeployed into the next wave of data center development.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Riot carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Finance sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Accelerant Holdings ARX and American Healthcare REIT AHR. Each of the stocks has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



American Healthcare REIT is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. Accelerant Holdings is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.



Year to date (YTD), shares of American Healthcare REIT have returned 6.8% while Accelerant Holdings dropped 21.6%.

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