$RIOT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIOT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,185,175 of trading volume.

$RIOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RIOT:

$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380

JASON LES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $567,000

HANNAH CHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,025 shares for an estimated $218,423 .

. DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RIOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

ATB Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Macquarie issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIOT forecast page.

You can track data on $RIOT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.