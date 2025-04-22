$RIOT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RIOT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $106,926,692 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RIOT:
$RIOT Insider Trading Activity
$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380
- JASON LES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $567,000
- HANNAH CHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,025 shares for an estimated $218,423.
- DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 12,704,035 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,708,197
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 10,420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,388,200
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 6,539,773 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,771,082
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC added 5,549,327 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,658,628
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 4,358,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,497,957
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,396,653 shares (+1798.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,679,827
- FMR LLC added 3,139,338 shares (+12845.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,052,640
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RIOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RIOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RIOT forecast page.
You can track data on $RIOT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.