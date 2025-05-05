Bitcoin Magazine



Riot Produces 463 BTC in April During Strategic Transition

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) produced 463 Bitcoin in April 2025, down 13% from March but up 23% year-over-year, according to its latest unaudited monthly production and operations report. The company also sold 475 Bitcoin for net proceeds of $38.8 million at an average price of $81,731, marking a strategic shift in funding operations.

“Riot mined 463 bitcoin in April as the network experienced two successive difficulty adjustments during the month,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot.

The company closed a significant deal in April, acquiring all tangible assets of Rhodium at its Rockdale Facility, including 125 MW of power capacity. “April was a significant month for Riot as we closed on the acquisition of all of the tangible assets of Rhodium at our Rockdale Facility, including 125 MW of power capacity, and mutually ended all outstanding litigation,” Les continued. “This transaction ends the hosting agreement with our last hosting client and marks the complete exit of Riot from the bitcoin mining hosting business.”

Average daily bitcoin production fell to 15.4 BTC/day compared to 17.2 BTC/day in March, driven by rising network difficulty. Riot’s deployed hash rate remained flat at 33.7 EH/s, while its average operating hash rate dipped 3% to 29.3 EH/s. The company maintained strong fleet efficiency at 21.0 J/TH, a 22% improvement year-over-year.

Power strategy also remained a strong contributor to Riot’s bottom line. Total power credits reached $2.0 million in April—up 131% from March—driven by increased demand response and curtailment participation.

“During the month of April, we made the strategic decision to sell our monthly production of bitcoin to fund ongoing growth and operations,” said Les. “These sales reduce the need for equity fundraising, limiting the amount of dilution in our stock.”

Riot ended the month with 19,211 Bitcoin held, including 1,900 in restricted assets, holding steady from March but more than double its April 2024 total.

The company said it is actively recruiting and will be participating in several major industry events in May, including the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

With a vertically integrated model and recent operational consolidation, Riot continues to position itself as a long-term leader in U.S.-based Bitcoin mining.

This post Riot Produces 463 BTC in April During Strategic Transition first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

