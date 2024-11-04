Riot Platforms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Riot Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $204,660, and 5 were calls, valued at $275,743.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $15.0 for Riot Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Platforms options trades today is 8978.89 with a total volume of 8,748.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.29 $0.26 $0.29 $10.50 $79.7K 7.0K 2.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.86 $0.84 $0.85 $15.00 $76.2K 31.0K 1.7K RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.99 $2.9 $2.9 $12.00 $58.0K 40 211 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.32 $2.25 $2.25 $15.00 $51.9K 9.5K 412 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.24 $2.18 $2.2 $11.00 $41.8K 412 191

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Riot Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Riot Platforms Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 16,270,417, with RIOT's price down by -3.18%, positioned at $9.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 108 days. Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.625.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $17. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $11. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Buy rating on Riot Platforms, maintaining a target price of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Riot Platforms with a target price of $17.

