Riot Platforms's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RIOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Riot Platforms. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $77,500, and 7 calls, totaling $398,430.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $14.0 for Riot Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Platforms options trades today is 15999.4 with a total volume of 21,388.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.72 $1.71 $1.72 $14.00 $186.0K 45.9K 311 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.55 $1.47 $1.55 $7.00 $77.5K 282 0 RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.25 $5.49 $8.00 $54.9K 5.3K 0 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.24 $1.2 $1.2 $14.00 $34.2K 21.7K 315 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.64 $14.00 $32.8K 45.9K 0

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Riot Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 14,907,776, the RIOT's price is up by 0.87%, now at $11.66. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Riot Platforms

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Riot Platforms with a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Riot Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

