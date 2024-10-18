Riot Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Riot Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $107,020, and 15 were calls, valued at $514,431.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $22.0 for Riot Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.33 $13.00 $43.3K 1.5K 100 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.88 $0.79 $0.88 $19.00 $41.1K 1.6K 467 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.05 $4.95 $5.0 $10.00 $39.0K 762 102 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $10.00 $38.5K 13.9K 100 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $10.00 $37.5K 1.8K 109

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

In light of the recent options history for Riot Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Riot Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 13,946,007, the RIOT's price is up by 6.8%, now at $9.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $22. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

