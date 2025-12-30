Riot Platforms Stock Surges 26% as One Fund Builds a $4.4 Million Stake

Key Points

New York City-based OnyxPoint Global Management initiated a position in Riot Platforms, buying up 232,206 shares during the third quarter.

The shares were worth about $4.42 as of September 30.

The Riot Platforms position is not among the fund’s top five holdings.

On November 14, New York City-based OnyxPoint Global Management disclosed a new stake in Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), acquiring 232,206 shares for an estimated $4.42 million position during the third quarter.

What Happened

OnyxPoint Global Management LP reported a new position in Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), purchasing 232,206 shares with a market value of $4.42 million as of September 30, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published November 14. The stake represents 2.38% of the fund’s $185.59 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings across eight positions.

What Else to Know

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:PR: $107.46 million (57.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TLN: $43.79 million (23.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CHRD: $9.11 million (4.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EXEEL: $8.18 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSE:OXY.WS: $5.82 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, RIOT shares were priced at $13.20, up about 26% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $637.16 million Net Income (TTM) $164.00 million Price (as of Tuesday) $13.20 One-Year Price Change 26%

Company Snapshot

Riot Platforms provides institutional-scale Bitcoin mining operations, power distribution equipment, and custom-engineered electrical products.

The company generates revenue primarily from Bitcoin mining activities and engineering services for large-scale commercial and governmental customers.

It serves institutional clients in the cryptocurrency, data center, utility, and industrial sectors.

Riot Platforms, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company with vertically integrated operations, including infrastructure design and power distribution manufacturing. The company leverages large-scale mining facilities in Texas and Kentucky to maintain cost efficiency and operational scale. Riot's strategic focus on infrastructure and engineering services provides diversification and a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Foolish Take

After years of being treated as a pure Bitcoin proxy, Riot Platforms is starting to show what institutional investors actually want to see: operating scale, balance sheet strength, and optionality beyond the coin price.



In the third quarter, Riot posted record revenue of $180.2 million and net income of $104.5 million, a sharp reversal from last year’s $154.4 million loss in the same period. Adjusted EBITDA reached $197.2 million, helped by higher Bitcoin prices but also by genuine operating leverage. The company, meanwhile, mined 1,406 bitcoin during the quarter at an average cash cost of $46,324 per coin, while power curtailment credits meaningfully offset energy costs. That cost discipline matters in a business where margins can evaporate quickly.



Just as important, Riot ended the quarter holding 19,287 bitcoin worth roughly $2.2 billion, alongside $330.7 million in unrestricted cash. That financial flexibility is rare in the sector and increasingly valuable as Riot pivots toward large-scale data center development. Management has already begun construction on 112 megawatts of capacity at its Corsicana campus, signaling ambitions well beyond mining. Within OnyxPoint’s portfolio, this is a modest position, but it fits a pattern of concentrated exposure to energy and infrastructure-adjacent assets with asymmetric upside.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable assets: Investments that a fund is required to disclose in regulatory filings, typically U.S. equity holdings.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund holds in a particular company.

Position: The quantity of a security or asset held in a portfolio.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, ranked by value.

Institutional-scale: Designed to meet the needs of large organizations, such as investment funds or corporations.

Vertically integrated: A company that controls multiple stages of its supply chain or production process.

Power distribution equipment: Hardware used to manage and deliver electricity within large facilities or operations.

Custom engineered electrical products: Specialized electrical components designed and built to meet specific client requirements.

Engineering services: Professional services involving the design, construction, or maintenance of technical systems or infrastructure.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



