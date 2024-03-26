Riot Platforms Stock Has 21% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The rising value of cryptocurrencies since the beginning of 2024 is also generally benefitting the crypto miners. That's because their performance tends to track that of the digital currency they mine. And yet, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) has underperformed its peers so far this year, declining by nearly 20%. This suggests a buying opportunity in the view of one analyst following the company.

New headwinds emerge for Riot Platforms

One big issue for cryptocurrency miners like Riot is the emergence of spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For years, mining stocks were proxies for direct ownership of cryptocurrencies. The new spot ETFs end up being much better proxies, given the relative ease of investing in them and their offer of near-direct crypto ownership for investors. Their growing popularity dimmed some luster from miner stocks.

Another Bitcoin halving is approaching as well. This is entirely expected, but investor nervousness may be growing as the event is very close now.

Analyst Reginald Smith of JPMorgan Securities said he feels the price weakness provides an opportunity to get a fine asset on the cheap. in mid-March, he upgraded his recommendation on Riot to "overweight" (i.e., buy) from "neutral" at a price target of $15 per share. That suggests a 20% upside over the next 12 months.

In his latest research note on the miner he wrote, "We like Riot's unique combination of industry-leading power contracts, scale and liquidity ... and think shares offer the best relative upside among the three largest and most liquid U.S.-listed mining stocks."

An essential investment for some

Smith may be on to something here. After all, those ETFs might have drawn some attention away from the miners, but overall they've been very healthy for Bitcoin's price. The foundational cryptocurrency seems like it's becoming a must-own asset. So this latest Bitcoin boom feels less like a rally and more like a rush into an investment now considered essential.

Riot is a company energetically working to produce that asset, so Smith's take on it being a buy on current price weakness is quite plausible.

Should you invest $1,000 in Riot Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Riot Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Riot Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.