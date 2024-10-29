Riot Platforms Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT will report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 166.3%, on average.

RIOT’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $93 million, suggesting a 79.2% year-over-year increase. Block Mining’s buyout is anticipated to have fueled top-line growth.

Riot Platforms’ revenues are likely to have benefited from growth and enhancement of its Bitcoin mining business on the back of the acquisition of Block Mining. This buyout adds 60 megawatts of operating capacity with the ability to expand swiftly to 110 megawatts in 2024 by utilizing the current infrastructure and a pipeline to build more than 300 megawatts in total in Kentucky. This adds nearly 16 EH/s of total hash rate capacity and provides the company with a path to 2 gigawatts of accessible power and 75 EH/s of potential hash rate deployed.

The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at 17 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says About Riot Platforms

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Riot Platforms has an Earnings ESP of -30.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

