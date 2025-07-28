Riot Platforms Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT will report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, after market close.

RIOT’s earnings surprise history is not impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the four trailing quarters and missed in the other three, delivering an average negative earnings surprise of 60.6%.

RIOT’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $152.8 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth.

The 17.8% rise in Bitcoin prices over the past six months is expected to have benefited the top line. That being said, other factors that are likely to have aided revenues include higher deployed hash rate from the completion of the first phase of the Corsicana Facility and higher engineering revenues from the E4A Solutions buyout.

RIOT’s plan for long-term value creation by diversifying into the AI/High-Performance Computing data center business at the Corsicana site is likely to have supported its revenues.

The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at 19 cents per share, whereas it reported earnings of 32 cents per share last year. Our anticipated loss per share is likely to have narrowed due to improved efficiency from acquiring Rhodium mining operations.

What Our Model Says About Riot Platforms

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Riot Platforms this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +21.05% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Banco Santander Chile BSAC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $757.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 62 cents per share, implying a 26.5% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

BSAC has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.28 per share, indicating a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed twice, with an average surprise of -0.9%.

BNS has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on August 26.

