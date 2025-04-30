Riot Platforms Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT will report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1, after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed twice, delivering an average earnings surprise of 125.8%.

Riot Platforms, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Riot Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Riot Platforms, Inc. Quote

RIOT’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $157.9 million, suggesting a 99.1% year-over-year upsurge. The consensus estimate for loss is 87 cents per share compared with year-ago earnings of 34 cents per share.

Riot Platforms’ plan to capitalize on opportunities in the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing sector by utilizing power assets is likely to have provided a growth avenue for RIOT’s infrastructure. Furthermore, E4A Solutions’ buyout is expected to have bolstered the company’s engineering business, driving the top line.

The major hyperscale computing companies such as Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft have been on track to boost their high-performance computing capacity, demanding massive amounts of power. It requires the hyperscalers to increase power supply with an industry expectation of 30 gigawatts over the upcoming five years. This power demand is anticipated to have benefited RIOT and will continue to do so in the long run.

What Our Model Says About Riot Platforms

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Riot Platforms this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +32.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $412.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past two quarters and missed in the other two, with an average surprise of 49.5%.

CWST has an Earnings ESP of +38.44% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 1. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 1.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 4.5% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8%.

TRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2025 results on May 1.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

