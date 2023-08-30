Riot Platforms (RIOT) Price Target Increased by 14.33% to 20.18

The average one-year price target for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been revised to 20.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.33% from the prior estimate of 17.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.66 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.08% from the latest reported closing price of 12.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.31%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.21% to 75,946K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,274K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,657K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 23.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,294K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 22.40% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,638K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,637K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,459K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

