Riot Platforms (RIOT) Price Target Increased by 27.04% to 25.23

The average one-year price target for Riot Platforms (NasdaqCM:RIOT) has been revised to $25.23 / share. This is an increase of 27.04% from the prior estimate of $19.86 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.70% from the latest reported closing price of $23.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.29%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 248,124K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,970K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,742K shares , representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.44% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Markets Americas holds 9,412K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,847K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 124.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,694K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,299K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 48.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,315K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 59.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,210K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,288K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 58.73% over the last quarter.

