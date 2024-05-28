News & Insights

Markets
BITF

Riot Platforms Reveals 10% Beneficial Ownership Stake In Bitfarms

May 28, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Riot Platforms Inc. announced its beneficial ownership of 10% in Bitfarms Ltd.

Riot said that it acquired ownership of about 3.00 million common shares of the company representing about 0.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bitfarms.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of Common Shares, Riot beneficially owned about 36.86 million Common Shares, representing approximately 9.25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the aforementioned acquisition, Riot beneficially owned about 39.86 million Common Shares, representing about 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date hereof.

Riot currently intends to requisition a special meeting of Bitfarms' shareholders, at which Riot intends to nominate several well-qualified and independent directors to join the Company's Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.