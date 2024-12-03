Riot Platforms reports November 2024 Bitcoin production down 10% vs. last year

Average Bitcoin produced per day was 16.5 in November, a 1% monthly increase and a 10% yearly decrease. “Riot mined 495 Bitcoin in November, demonstrating consistent month-over-month production despite a 7% increase in network difficulty during the month,” said Jason Les, CEO. “This stability in our production is a reflection of the ongoing operational improvements we continue to make, as demonstrated by our operating hash rate increasing 13% month-over-month compared to a 5% increase in our hash rate capacity. Our work is not yet complete, and onsite teams continue deploying new miners and improving operations to increase our hash rate utilization further.”

