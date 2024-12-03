Riot Platforms price target raised to $20 from $16 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Darren Aftahi raised the firm’s price target on Riot Platforms (RIOT) to $20 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the firm’s recent meeting with its CEO Jason Les. Investors still view Riot as purely a bitcoin mining story, but it is also a digital infrastructure company with aspirations beyond BTC mining as it remains one of the premier power asset portfolio, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RIOT:
- Riot Blockchain call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Crypto Currents: MicroStrategy buys more bitcoin
- Riot Platforms Updates Executive Employment Agreements
- Crypto Currents: Trump Media reportedly in advanced talks to buy Bakkt
- Riot Platforms price target raised to $20 from $18 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.