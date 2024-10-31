Riot Platforms price target raised to $17.50 from $15 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding raised the firm’s price target on Riot Platforms (RIOT) to $17.50 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Q3 was impacted by network difficulty and fewer power credits. A hosting deal materializing would put upward pressure on the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

