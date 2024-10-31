Riot Platforms price target raised to $17.50 from $15 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding raised the firm’s price target on Riot Platforms (RIOT) to $17.50 from $15 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s Q3 was impacted by network difficulty and fewer power credits. A hosting deal materializing would put upward pressure on the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RIOT:
- Riot Platforms price target lowered to $13 from $18 at Compass Point
- Riot Platforms price target raised to $24 from $22 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Riot Platforms selloff a buying opportunity, says H.C. Wainwright
- Riot Platforms Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- Riot Platforms reports Q3 EPS (54c), consensus (16c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.