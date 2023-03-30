Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $9.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 50.33% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Riot Platforms, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $76.31 million, down 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $350.58 million, which would represent changes of +21.28% and +35.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 143.96% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

