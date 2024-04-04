Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $10.20, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.23% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 15.1% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 575% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $99.1 million, indicating a 35.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.42 per share and a revenue of $457.13 million, signifying shifts of -50% and +62.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 45.46% higher. As of now, Riot Platforms, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

