Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Soars 17.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) shares ended the last trading session 17% higher at $12.38. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 69.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded price increase in response to the increase in price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, over the weekend. The share seemed to have benefited from Bitcoin crossing $30,000 mark for the first time since Jun 2022.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -371.4%. Revenues are expected to be $76.97 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Riot Platforms, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RIOT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Riot Platforms, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Procore Technologies (PCOR), finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $55.47. PCOR has returned -6.2% over the past month.

Procore Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.13. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +13.3%. Procore Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.