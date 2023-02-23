Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $6.37, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.93% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Riot Platforms, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Riot Platforms, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.53 million, down 36.71% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 97.83% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

