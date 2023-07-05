Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $13.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.48% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $82.05 million, up 12.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $347.83 million, which would represent changes of -153.19% and +34.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

