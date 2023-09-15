Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $10.77, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Riot Platforms, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.87 million, up 83.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $332.25 million. These totals would mark changes of -125.53% and +28.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

