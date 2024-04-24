Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ending at $11.88, denoting a +0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.66% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Riot Platforms, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 625%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.15 million, up 25.82% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.36 per share and a revenue of $467.75 million, indicating changes of -28.57% and +66.64%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 49.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

