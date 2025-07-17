Riot Platforms, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for July 31

Riot Platforms, Inc. schedules Q2 2025earnings conference callfor July 31, addressing financial results from June 30.
Riot Platforms, Inc. announced that it will hold its second quarter 2025earnings conference callon July 31, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. EST, to discuss its financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The conference call will be accessible via an audio-only webcast, with options for participants to register for both online and dial-in participation. Riot, a leader in Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure, aims to impact its sectors positively and maintains operations in Texas and Kentucky. The announcement includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's expectations and potential risks related to its operations and market conditions, as detailed in its SEC filings.
Potential Positives
- Riot Platforms has scheduled its second quarter 2025earnings conference call indicating transparency and engagement with investors regarding its financial performance.
- The company continues to position itself as a leader in the Bitcoin-driven infrastructure sector, emphasizing its mission to positively impact related sectors and communities.
- Riot’s vertically integrated strategy highlights its broad operational scope, including Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure, which may enhance its market competitiveness.
Potential Negatives
- The press release contains extensive disclaimers about forward-looking statements, indicating that numerous risks and uncertainties may significantly affect the company's future performance and results.
- There is a lack of specific financial performance details for the second quarter, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and current financial health.
- The reliance on a vertically integrated strategy poses inherent risks, such as difficulties in managing operations across multiple states and sectors, which could impact efficiency and profitability.
FAQ
When is Riot Platforms' second quarter 2025earnings call
Riot Platforms' second quarter 2025earnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. EST.
How can I access theearnings callwebcast?
Theearnings callwebcast can be accessed through the provided registration link in the press release.
What is the focus of Riot Platforms?
Riot Platforms focuses on Bitcoin mining and developing digital infrastructure through a vertically integrated strategy.
Where are Riot's Bitcoin mining operations located?
Riot has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky.
What should investors know about forward-looking statements?
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from expectations.
$RIOT Insider Trading Activity
$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380
- HANNAH CHO sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $92,400
- DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892
- RYAN D. WERNER (SVP, CAO) sold 3,747 shares for an estimated $44,514
$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 10,863,438 shares (+327.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,347,678
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 10,420,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,190,400
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC added 4,297,234 shares (+77.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,596,306
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,191,791 shares (+704.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,725,551
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,151,391 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,437,903
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 3,087,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,980,864
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,861,728 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,375,503
$RIOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
$RIOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIOT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RIOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $15.0 on 06/17/2025
- Reginald Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/13/2025
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 04/28/2025
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $21.0 on 02/25/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/25/2025
- Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 02/25/2025
CASTLE ROCK, Colo., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers for high performance compute and bitcoin mining applications, announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2025earnings conference callfor Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. EST. During the call, Riot will discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
This conference call will be available through the audio-only webcast, please use this link
here
to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link
here
to register. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call ends, through this
link.
About Riot Platforms, Inc.
Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.
Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky, and electrical engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado, and Houston, Texas.
For more information, visit
www.riotplatforms.com
.
Safe Harbor
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope,” similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s development at its Corsicana Facility and the Company’s plans, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events and trends that it believes may affect the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to the Company’s growth, the anticipated demand for AI/HPC uses, the feasibility of developing the Company’s power capacity for AI/HPC uses, competition in the markets in which the Company operates, market growth, the Company’s ability to innovate and expand into new markets, the Company’s ability to realize benefits from its implementation of new strategies into its business, estimates of Bitcoin production; our future hash rate growth (EH/s); the anticipated benefits, construction schedule, and costs associated with the development of our mining facilities in Texas, Kentucky and elsewhere; our expected schedule of new miner deliveries; our access to electrical power; the impact of weather events on our operations and results; our ability to successfully deploy new miners; the variance in our mining pool rewards may negatively impact our results of Bitcoin production; our megawatt capacity under development; risks related to the Company’s inability to realize the anticipated benefits from immersion cooling; the inability to integrate acquired businesses successfully, or such integration may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than anticipated; or the failure of the Company to otherwise realize anticipated efficiencies and strategic and financial benefits from our business strategies. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company’s management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website,
www.sec.gov
. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact:
Phil McPherson
303-794-2000 ext. 110
IR@Riot.Inc
Media Contact:
Alexis Brock
303-794-2000 ext. 118
PR@Riot.Inc
