Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) was up +1.13% at $13.44. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.45%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 19.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.47%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 64.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $165.66 million, showing a 95.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $665.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -297.06% and +76.72%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Riot Platforms, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RIOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

