Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $9.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.13% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93 million, up 79.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $374.42 million, representing changes of +125% and +33.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Riot Platforms, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 140.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.76.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

