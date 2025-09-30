Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) was down 3.79% at $19.03. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The company's stock has climbed by 43.75% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, up 64.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.67 million, up 94.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $662.78 million, indicating changes of -297.06% and +75.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

