Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Moves -6.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $20.66, marking a -6.13% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 151.85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $166.26 million, showing a 96.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $656.35 million, indicating changes of -214.71% and +74.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Riot Platforms, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

