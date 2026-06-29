Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) was down 2.87% at $27.75. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.07%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.39% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting a 136.84% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $148.71 million, showing a 2.8% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $647.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.67% and -0.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Riot Platforms, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.