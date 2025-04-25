Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ending at $7.77, denoting a -0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.25, indicating a 130.86% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159.79 million, up 101.5% from the prior-year quarter.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.87 per share and revenue of $671.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -355.88% and +78.19%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Riot Platforms, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.