Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $17.08, moving -2.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 31.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Riot Platforms, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.81%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $165.66 million, reflecting a 95.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $665.63 million, indicating changes of -297.06% and +76.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.