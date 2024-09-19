Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed the latest trading day at $7.22, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.13% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.18, marking a 28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $96.67 million, indicating an 86.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $377.83 million, indicating changes of +125% and +34.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 102.43. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.79 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

