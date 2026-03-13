Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $14.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.17% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.63%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.29, signifying a 67.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.82 million, down 13.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.06 per share and a revenue of $627.17 million, demonstrating changes of +45.64% and -3.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 44.03% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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