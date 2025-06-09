Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed the latest trading day at $10.11, indicating a +2.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.16% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.25 million, up 103.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.53 per share and revenue of $623.25 million, which would represent changes of -550% and +65.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower. As of now, Riot Platforms, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

