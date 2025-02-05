Is Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Riot Platforms, Inc. is one of 288 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIOT's full-year earnings has moved 27.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, RIOT has moved about 20.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 7.8% on average. This shows that Riot Platforms, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Visa (V). The stock has returned 9.2% year-to-date.

For Visa, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Riot Platforms, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 152 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, meaning that RIOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Visa, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #139. The industry has moved +0% so far this year.

Riot Platforms, Inc. and Visa could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

