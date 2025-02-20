Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) standing at $11.60, reflecting a +0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 18.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Riot Platforms, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.27, signifying a 156.25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.3 million, up 64.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.75% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.