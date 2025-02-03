Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) ended the recent trading session at $11.99, demonstrating a +0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.73% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.27, indicating a 156.25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $129.25 million, reflecting a 63.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 17.67% increase. Right now, Riot Platforms, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

