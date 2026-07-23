Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $23.86, moving +2.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.12%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.39, signifying a 168.42% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $150.47 million, down 1.65% from the year-ago period.

RIOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.32 per share and revenue of $638.82 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.97% and -1.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.64% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Riot Platforms, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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